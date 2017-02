PARIS Changes that have swept the Middle East mean that past efforts for peace between Israelis and Palestinians are no longer as relevant, and major powers must play a key role in resolving the crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

"The discussion on the conditions for peace between Israelis and Palestinians must take into account the entire region," Hollande said at the start of a conference on the issue.

"The threats and priorities have changed. The changes make it even more urgent to find a solution to the conflict, and this regional upheaval creates new obligations for peace. We must prove it to the international community."

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)