An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police explosives experts survey the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed on a chicken shed near Kibbutz Karmiya, outside the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, Gaza medics said, as militants fired rockets into Israel for a third day and Egypt was said to be working for a ceasefire.

The violence followed a familiar pattern that has seen the two sides engage in numerous attacks along Israel's border with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The bloodshed has usually ended after several days with an informal truce.

Gaza's Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Egypt was working to stop the violence and was consulting with militant factions but added that Israel would have to first stop its air strikes.

"Following contact with factions and the positive and responsible position they have taken, Egypt is working continuously to stop the aggression ... the enemy must end its aggression now," Haniyeh said.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry had no comment.

Defence Minister Ehud Barak predicted in a statement that it would take several more days until the violence ended and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would hit hard at militants who launch rockets at its towns.

"We will strike at anybody that plans to strike at us, tries to strike at us or actually does hit us, and the (military) is dealing very heavy blows at these terror organisations," Netanyahu said during a visit to the port city of Ashdod that had been targeted by militant rockets.

Palestinian medical officials said Sunday's air strikes had killed a civilian guard at a farm and a militant, in addition to the 12-year-old boy.

An Israeli military spokesman said the army was looking into reports of the boy's death. "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has no intention of targeting anything but terrorist infrastructure, as we have seen in the past few days," he said.

A separate military statement said the attacks had "targeted a terrorist squad that was in the final stages of preparing to fire rockets at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip."

Violence flared on Friday when an Israeli air strike killed two Palestinian militant leaders in Gaza. A salvo of rockets was fired into Israel in revenge, leaving six people wounded.

About 40 of those rockets were intercepted and destroyed by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system, the Israeli military said. The army has estimated that more than 150 rockets have been fired into southern Israel since Friday.

Islamic Jihad and the Popular Resistance Committees, armed groups largely independent of Hamas, have said they fired most of the rockets launched at Israel since Friday.

The attacks have disrupted normal life in southern Israel, forcing many schools to close. Israeli aircraft have continued to fly attacks over the Gaza strip, killing at least 16 people, including militants, since Friday.

Though serious, few in Israel expect the bloodshed to lead to a major Israeli ground assault in the Gaza Strip reminiscent of a three-week war in late 2008 and early 2009 which left some 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

