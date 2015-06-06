JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip struck southern Israel on Saturday, causing no damage or casualties, Israel's military said.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout Ashkelon, a city with a population of about 120,000 people, which was also targeted three days ago by rockets fired by a radical group sympathetic with Islamic State.

Israel's military retaliated for the earlier rocket fire with bombing raids against militant training camps in the Gaza Strip.

Sporadic rocket fire from Gaza in recent weeks has broken a lull in cross-border violence since a 50-day Israeli war against Hamas ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce last August.

