Israeli police are reflected in a bullet-ridden window of a bus after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian woman walks down a street in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli border policemen check a Palestinian man at a checkpoint in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian girl uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian uses a sling to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 30 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 30 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Friends and relatives carry the body of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed yesterday in an attack on a bus, during his funeral in Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester takes a position as smoke rises from a fire behind him during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border policemen stand guard as Palestinian youths pass through a newly placed checkpoint in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli special forces soldier walks outside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security personal lead Israelis out of the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A masked Palestinian protester passes by burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli security personnel go down the escalator as they search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

JERUSALEM Israel set up roadblocks in Palestinian neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem and deployed soldiers across the country on Wednesday in an effort to stop a wave of Palestinian knife attacks.

In the latest incident, a Palestinian stabbed and wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said.

Two hours earlier, another Palestinian was also shot dead after he had attempted to stab paramilitary police at an entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City, police said.

Television footage showed the assailant clad in military-style camouflage clothing, running with a knife in his hand. Shots are then heard and in other video he appears to be shot again when lying on the ground before an officer calls on his comrades to cease firing.

Violence has been partly triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is also revered by Jews as the site of two destroyed Jewish temples.

There is also deep-seated frustration with the failure of years of peace efforts to achieve Palestinian statehood and end Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel's security cabinet had authorised the East Jerusalem crackdown in an overnight session after Palestinians armed with knives and a gun killed three Israelis and wounded several others on Tuesday.

Palestinian officials condemned the Israeli security measures - the most serious clampdown in the city since a Palestinian uprising a decade ago - as collective punishment.

Seven Israelis and 32 Palestinians, including assailants, children and protesters in violent anti-Israeli demonstrations, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said he will travel to the Middle East to try to calm violence.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders blamed each other for the escalation. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a televised speech Israeli actions were "threatening to spark a religious conflict that would burn everything". He said Israel was "executing our sons in cold blood".

Netanyahu on Monday accused Abbas of spreading lies and inciting his people to violence.

"INTIFADA"

Israeli paramilitary border police used their vehicles to block an exit at the edge of Jabel Mukabar, the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of three Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks against Israelis on Tuesday.

Policemen carried out body searches and examined the identity papers of Palestinian motorists. Cars were then allowed to leave. Palestinians who live in East Jerusalem carry the same identity papers as Israelis and, unlike their brethren in the West Bank, can travel throughout Israel.

Dimitrii Delliani, an official in Abbas's Fatah movement, said closing entrances to Palestinian neighbourhoods was "collective punishment in violation of all international law".

"(Israeli) cabinet decisions will not stop the Intifada (uprising). People of resistance do not fear new security restrictions," said Hussam Badrawn, a spokesman for the militant Hamas group in the West Bank.

The government said the immediate aim was to stem stabbings and other attacks by Arab assailants, many of whom resided in Jerusalem's eastern sectors.

One Israeli official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity said Palestinian neighbourhoods would not be sealed off completely, describing the measure as "loose encirclement".

Israel regards all Jerusalem, including the predominantly Arab east captured and annexed in 1967, as its "indivisible capital" - a claim not recognised internationally - and its right-wing government is wary of being portrayed as dividing the city.

"No one is going to lock down East Jerusalem," Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Army Radio.

At a Jerusalem bus stop where a Palestinian from Jabel Mukabar stabbed and killed an Israeli man on Tuesday before being shot dead, an Israeli woman sounded a defiant note.

"They want us to be afraid so we have to do the opposite," said the woman, who identified herself only as Jana.

Merchants in predominantly Jewish west Jerusalem reported a sharp drop-off in the number of shoppers.

"You can see it's almost empty here ... but we are (in Jerusalem), so we had even worse periods in the past," resident Avinoam Avganim said on usually busy Jaffa Road, the scene of several of the dozens of Palestinian suicide bombings that rocked the city during the 2000-2005 uprising.

At a late-night meeting of his security cabinet that finished in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed revocation of residency rights of Palestinians deemed to have committed terrorism and a step-up in the demolition of homes of people who carried out attacks.

The cabinet also approved an expansion of the national police, extra guards on public transport and the deployment of army units in "sensitive areas" along the steel and concrete barrier that separates the West Bank.

(Additional reporting by Ori Lewis, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Andrew Roche)