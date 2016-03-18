Israeli security forces inspect the scene where a Palestinian, who the Israeli military said tried to stab soldiers, was shot dead at Gush Etzion junction, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

JERUSALEM Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who tried to stab them in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the military said.

"An assailant, armed with a knife, exited his vehicle and charged at the soldiers guarding the junction. Forces responded to the threat and shot the attacker, resulting in his death," the military said in a statement.

Since October, Palestinian street attacks have killed 28 Israelis and two U.S. citizens. Israeli forces have killed at least 188 Palestinians, 127 of whom Israel says were assailants. Most others were shot dead during clashes and protests.

Palestinian leaders say attackers have acted out of desperation in the absence of movement towards creation of an independent state. Israel says they are being incited to violence by their leaders and on social media.

