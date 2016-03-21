JERUSALEM A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Saturday after stabbing an Israeli paramilitary police officer near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said.

"A terrorist armed with a knife stabbed a border policeman in the head after being asked for identification. Troops at the scene shot and neutralized him," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

A police spokeswoman said he was 17 years old. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death and his family confirmed his age.

Since October almost daily Palestinian street attacks have killed 28 Israelis and two U.S. citizens. Israeli forces have killed at least 189 Palestinians, 128 of whom Israel says were assailants, many of them in their teens. Most others were shot dead during clashes and protests.

Palestinian leaders say attackers have acted out of desperation in the absence of movement towards creation of an independent state. Israel says they are being incited to commit acts of violence by their leaders and on social media.

