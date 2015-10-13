BOSTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry strongly condemned what he called "terrorist attacks" against Israeli civilians and urged both Israelis and Palestinians to stop the violence.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms possible the terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians," Kerry told reporters.

"No matter who it is, this violence, and any incitement to violence has got to stop," he said, adding "The situation is simply too volatile, too dangerous, and it is not going to lead to the outcome that people want, which is to have a peaceful resolution of differences."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)