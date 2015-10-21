WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday at the outset of a trip aimed at finding ways to ease the violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Kerry would be looking for practical ways to end the recent surge in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and he reiterated that Kerry wanted to see both sides moving away from rhetoric and actions that incite violence.

Kirby's comments came just hours after Netanyahu provoked a Holocaust controversy on Wednesday by saying that Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Muslim elder in Jerusalem during the 1940s, convinced Adolf Hitler to exterminate the Jews.

Opposition politicians and Holocaust experts criticized the remarks and accused Netanyahu of distorting the historical record. A German government spokesman said the Holocaust was Germany's responsibility and there was no need for another view on it.

Kirby declined to characterize Netanyahu's comments as potentially inciting, but he said scholarly evidence on the Holocaust does not support the prime minister's view.

Kirby said Kerry also would meet with German and EU officials while in Berlin before travelling on Friday to Vienna for talks on the ongoing conflict in Syria with his Russian, Turkish and Saudi counterparts.

Over the weekend, Kerry will visit Jordan and Saudi Arabia for further discussions with regional leaders, Kirby said.

