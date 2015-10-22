United States Secretary of State John Kerry asks an aide which way to exit following a press briefing with Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BERLIN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday gave him a "cautious measure of optimism" that tensions between Israelis and Palestinians could be defused.

"I would characterize that conversation (with Netanyahu) as one that gave me a cautious measure of optimism that there may be ... a way to defuse the situation and begin to find a way forward," Kerry said in Berlin.

"If parties want to try, and I believe they do, want to move to a de-escalation, there are a set of choices that are available," he added at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October, while 48 Palestinians, including 24 attackers, among them children, have been killed by Israeli security forces in response.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)