PRAGUE Israel hopes the Palestinians come back to the negotiating table, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday, calling a U.N. Security Council draft resolution seeking a peace deal within a year counter-productive.

"Only through negotiations is it possible to achieve a comprehensive solution," he said while visiting the Czech capital.

Earlier in the day, Lieberman described as a gimmick a Palestinian-proposed U.N. Security Council draft resolution that calls for a peace deal within a year and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories by the end of 2017.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)