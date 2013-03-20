U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama that Israel "cannot cede the right to defend ourselves to others", hinting at a possible go-it-alone plan to attack Iran's nuclear programme.

Netanyahu, addressing reporters in Jerusalem, said he hoped Obama's visit "will help us turn a page" toward resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians and hoped for a resumption of peace talks stalled since 2010.

