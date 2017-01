Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

JERUSALEM Israel will not abide by the terms of a United Nations Security Council resolution adopted on Friday demanding an end to settlement activity, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. and will not abide by its terms," the statement said.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)