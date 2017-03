U.S. President Barack Obama listens while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a news conference at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

JERUSALEM Two rockets exploded in a southern Israeli town near the Gaza border on Thursday, the second day of U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to the Jewish state, Israeli police said.

One of the rockets damaged the yard of an Israeli home but there were no immediate reports of injuries. There were also no immediate claims of responsibility issued in Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza.

(Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Xavier Briand)