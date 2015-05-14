U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at an event recognizing emerging global entrepreneurs at the White House in Washington May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he continues to believe a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians was "absolutely vital" for achieving Middle East peace.

Obama said he believed the two-state option was also the best for the long-term security of Israel. He acknowledged the prospect of a peace accord "seems distant now," noting that a number of members of the new Israeli government did not share the view that a two-state solution was viable.

