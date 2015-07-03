CAIRO Islamic State's Egypt affiliate, Sinai Province, said on Friday in a statement posted on Twitter by supporters that it had launched three Grad rockets towards "occupied Palestine".

Israeli police said earlier they had found rocket remnants in an open area. No damage or casualties resulted. An Israeli army source said the missile was launched from the Sinai Peninsula bordering Israel and Gaza.

