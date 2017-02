JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent cabinet session on Tuesday to decide on a deal with Hamas to swap Palestinian prisoners in exchange for a soldier held captive in Gaza for five years, a security source said.

In Gaza, a source involved in Egyptian-mediated talks between Israel and the Islamist militant group told Reuters agreement had been reached for a swap to take place possibly as soon as in the coming days.

