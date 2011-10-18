CAIRO Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, looking weak and pale but insisting he was in good health, said he hoped his release on Tuesday in exchange for a thousand Palestinians held in Israeli prisons could help bring peace between the two peoples.

In an interview conducted by Egyptian television shortly after he was handed over by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to Egyptian intelligence officers, Shalit looked tired and somewhat dazed, hesitating and sometimes appearing out of breath.

Thanking the many people who had worked for his release, he said he had been told of his impending freedom after five years incommunicado at about the same time as news of the deal was made public: "They were long years," Shalit said. "But I always thought the day would come when I finally get out of captivity.

"I received this news a week ago and I felt then that this would be my last chance to be free," he said.

"I cannot express how I felt at the time, but I felt I was about to embark on a very difficult period."

Captured in June 2006 by Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of the Gaza Strip to attack Shalit's tank crew on the border, the Israeli conscript was last seen in a 2009 video shot by his captors.

Wearing a checked blue shirt, the 25-year-old looked gaunt and pale as he fielded questions and said he was looking forward to "meeting ordinary people" again.

Speaking in Hebrew through a translator, he was asked what he thought of the 5,000 or so Palestinians still in jail in Israel and said he would be happy if those prisoners were freed.

"Of course I miss my family very much. I also miss my friends," he said. Speaking of the Palestinians, he said: "I would be very happy if they were all released so they can return again to their families and their lands."

He added: "I hope this deal will lead to peace between Palestinians and Israelis and that it will support cooperation between both sides."

During the interview, the interpreter who was translating from the interviewer's English into Hebrew said to the journalist that she had "skipped a question," apparently from an agreed list of topics.

The interviewer replied: "Because he seems ill." At the end, when the interpreter asked the reporter to wrap up her questions, Shalit stood up and the interview ended.

In footage later released by the Israeli military, Shalit was seen being helped by officers from a vehicle. He was smiling and walked unaided. He was due to be reunited with his family later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan and Marwa Awad; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)