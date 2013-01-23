An Israeli soldier walks in front of a military vehicle blocking traffic on a road near the scene of a shooting in al-Arroub refugee camp near the West Bank city of Hebron January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

HEBRON, West Bank Israeli soldiers shot dead a 21-year-old Palestinian woman near the West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday and wounded another local youth, Palestinian medics said.

Witnesses said Lubna Hanash and her companions were walking to al-Arroub College when men in Israeli military uniforms travelling in a civilian car shot at the group.

Asked about the incident, an Israeli army spokeswoman said Palestinians had thrown petrol bombs at soldiers, who then opened fire.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saleh al-Amareen, 16, died of his wounds in an Israeli hospital after being shot in the head during clashes with Israeli soldiers in a refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Friday.

Violence and deadly confrontations have become more frequent in the occupied West Bank since Israel announced plans late last year to expand settlements and the Palestinians won de-facto statehood recognition at the United Nations in November.

Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad issued a statement calling for "strong condemnation from the international community" of these shootings, and urged "immediate intervention to compel Israel to desist from these serious attacks on our people".

(Reporting by Mamoun Wazwaz in Hebron and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams)