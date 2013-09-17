Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
JENIN, West Bank Israeli soldiers shot dead a 20-year-old Palestinian militant on Tuesday during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.
The Israeli military said its troops opened fire as the man tried to flee arrest and after Palestinians shot and threw firebombs at them. He died of his wounds in an Israeli hospital, a military statement said.
A Palestinian security source identified the victim as Islam al-Tubasi. The militant group Islamic Jihad issued a statement mourning Tubasi as one of its members.
He is the fourth Palestinian killed in the West Bank since Israel and Palestinians resumed peace talks in July.
Regular meetings between negotiators from both sides as part of U.S.-brokered peace talks have continued despite a similar incident in late August at another refugee camp where soldiers killed three Palestinian men.
The negotiations resumed after a three-year stalemate over Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in 1967 and where the Palestinians hope to set up an independent state.
Fifteen Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers this year.
(Reporting By Ali Samoudeh and Ali Sawafta,; Writing by Noah Browning in Ramallah, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.