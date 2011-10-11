JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had signed a deal for the release of captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

As he convened his cabinet to approve the deal involving a swap for Palestinian prisoners, Netanyahu said he had instructed negotiators meeting in Egypt to initial the deal last Thursday.

"Today it was finally summarised and both sides signed," he said. "If all goes according to plan, Gilad will be returning to Israel in the coming days." Netanyahu said further he had telephoned Shalit's family and told them he was carrying out his promise to bring their son and grandson home.

