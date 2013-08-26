WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday denied reports that U.S.-brokered peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians had been cancelled following clashes in the West Bank.

"I can assure you that no meetings have been cancelled," State Department spokeswoman Mari Harf told Reuters. "The parties are engaged in serious and sustained negotiations," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Haaretz newspaper quoted a senior Palestinian official as saying that the Palestinians had cancelled talks with the Israelis after Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians during an early morning raid to arrest a suspected militant in the West Bank.

Peace talks resumed last month after a three-year stalemate over Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)