a day ago
Turkey says Israel violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 3:38 PM / a day ago

Turkey says Israel violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.

Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.

"Israel's attitude over al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable," Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.

"Israel's actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith," he said. "We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel."

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

