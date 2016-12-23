WASHINGTON The Obama administration has not been involved in crafting or promoting a U.N. resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, denying Israeli accusations the United States was behind the effort.

The official, speaking as the Security Council prepared to vote on the resolution a day after Egypt withdrew its measure under pressure from Israel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, also said the United States had not communicated to any other council member how it intended to vote.

Western diplomats and Israeli officials said the United States had planned to allow the Egyptian-sponsored draft resolution to be adopted, which would be a major reversal of U.S. practice of protecting Israel from action. Israeli officials accused President Barack Obama and his administration of being behind the effort and trying to “ambush” Israel.

“Contrary to some claims, the administration was not involved in formulating the resolution nor have we promoted it,” the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

