Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on the 2014 Gaza Conflict Mary McGowan Davis (C) smiles after her statement to the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The United States will not take the floor at the main U.N. human rights forum on Monday during the annual debate on violations committed in the Palestinian territories, a U.S. spokesman told Reuters.

The step, which is unprecedented at the 47-member state forum where Washington unfailingly defends Israel, follows signals that the Obama administration is undertaking a "reassessment" of relations with the Jewish state.

"The U.S. delegation will not be speaking about Palestine today," a U.S. spokesman in Geneva told Reuters in response to a query as the debate began. He declined further comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allies acknowledged on Sunday that his election-eve disavowal of a Palestinian state had caused a rift with the White House, but blamed U.S. President Barack Obama's unprecedented criticism on a misunderstanding.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)