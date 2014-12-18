WASHINGTON The United States would not support a new Palestinian-proposed U.N. Security Council draft resolution, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"It is not something we would support," Psaki told reporters. Earlier, Israel's foreign minister described a draft resolution that calls for a peace deal within a year and ending the occupation of Palestinian territories by 2017 as a gimmick.

