May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
UNITED NATIONS Continued settlement building "seriously undermines Israel's security," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday after Washington allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to settlements by abstaining from the vote.
"The United States has been sending a message that the settlements must stop privately and publicly for nearly five decades," she told the council after the vote.
"One cannot simultaneously champion expanding Israeli settlements and champion a viable two state solution that would end the conflict. One had to make a choice between settlements and separation," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.