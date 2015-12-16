Palestinians gather around a damaged car which Israeli army said was used by Palestinians in an attempt to ram Israeli security forces during an arrest raid in the Qalandia refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinians who tried to ram them with their cars in the West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli forces and Palestinian medical sources said.

Soldiers shot and killed the driver of a car who tried to run them over in one attack during an Israeli arrest raid in the Qalandia refugee camp, the army said. Three soldiers were injured.

In a second incident elsewhere in the camp, paramilitary Israeli police shot dead the driver of another car who tried to ram them, a police spokeswoman said.

Palestinian medical sources said four people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a clash that erupted during the raid, which the army said was intended "to arrest suspects and confiscate weapons".

Violent incidents have erupted almost daily in the West Bank, Israel and Jerusalem in the past 11 weeks, partly fuelled by stepped-up Jewish visits to East Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound. It is Islam's third holiest site, and also revered by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical-era temples.

Palestinian health officials said an 18-year-old woman died in hospital on Wednesday from her wounds after being hit by a stray bullet fired by Israeli forces when she was a passenger in her father's car near Nablus last month.

Since Oct. 1, Israeli forces have killed 113 Palestinians, 67 of whom Israel says were assailants. Most of the others were killed in clashes with police or troops.

One U.S. citizen and 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

Palestinians are frustrated over a deadlock since early 2014 in talks with Israel, while Israel expands settlements in enclaves it has built on land seized in the 1967 Middle East war. Many Palestinians are sympathetic to Islamist militant calls for Israel's destruction.

International condemnation of Israel's actions in occupied territory has intensified and foreign powers have expressed concern over what they say is excessive use of force.

On Wednesday, Israel's Jerusalem municipality authorised zoning plans for 891 new homes in Gilo, a settlement it considers to lie inside the city limits. A municipality spokeswoman described the move as a "technical step" in a project approved two years ago.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Andrew Roche)