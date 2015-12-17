JERUSALEM Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian on Thursday who the military said tried to stab them after he was stopped for questioning in the occupied West Bank.

A campaign of stabbings, shootings and car-rammings by Palestinians has killed 19 Israelis and a U.S. citizen since October. Israeli forces have killed at least 114 Palestinians, 68 of whom the army described as assailants.

In the latest incident, the military said an Israeli army patrol in the West Bank village of Hawara approached a Palestinian suspect in order to question him, but he ran towards the soldiers with a knife and was fatally shot.

Violence has been partly fuelled by Palestinian frustration over the collapse of statehood talks with Israel in 2014 and stepped up Jewish visits to Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is revered by Muslims as Islam's third holiest site and by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical-era temples.

Israeli leaders say Palestinian incitement to violence on social media and sympathy with Islamist militant calls for Israel's destruction are key factors behind the wave of Palestinian attacks.

