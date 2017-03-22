A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA Israeli fire killed a Palestinian and wounded two others in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday near Israel's border fence with the Hamas Islamist-run enclave, hospital officials said.

The Israeli military said its forces "detected three suspects near the security fence and fired towards them, identifying one hit" in the pre-dawn incident.

No Palestinian militant group claimed the men as members, a sign, local residents said, that the three may have been trying to cross into Israel under the cover of darkness to seek work.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Alison Williams)