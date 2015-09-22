RAMALLAH, West Bank A Palestinian militant died when a bomb he was trying to throw at Israeli forces blew up near the West Bank city of Hebron overnight, officials from both sides said, as tensions mounted on the eve of the Jewish Yom Kippur fast day.

Hours later in the same area, the military said troops shot and wounded a Palestinian woman as she tried to stab a soldier.

There has been a surge in confrontations, often involving rock and petrol bomb throwing, since Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2014 - though violence has not approached the levels of past Palestinian uprisings.

Israeli forces were on particularly high alert in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Tuesday and security officials said travel between the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel would be limited until the end of the fast day, at midnight (21:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

A Palestinian hospital official said the 23-year-old man was showered in shrapnel and also shot in the head, though the military said it had not shot him.

The Islamic Jihad militant group named him as Diyaa Abdul Halim Talahmeh, claimed him as one of its members and said he had been shot dead by the soldiers.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the man was killed when an improvised explosive device he attempted to throw at an army patrol near the village of Kharsa, southwest of Hebron, exploded.

The Israeli military said the wounded woman's condition was not immediately clear and she had been taken to an Israeli hospital.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have risen sharply in recent weeks as Arab states and Palestinians have accused Israeli forces of violations at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.

