A burning tree is seen during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A protester waves a Palestinian flag as he stands atop an Israeli fence during clashes near the border between Israel and the Central Gaza Strip November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians run for cover after tear gas canisters were fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A protester waves a Palestinian flag as he takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian protesters evacuate a local Palestinian photographer who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian protester returns back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs in front of burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers stand next to a car in which two Israelis were travelling when a Palestinian shooting attack on them occurred, near the West Bank city of Hebron, not far from the Jewish settlement of Otniel, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dudu Grunshpan ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An Israeli border police officer fires a tear gas canister at Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises as Palestinians watch clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and east Gaza city November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

JERUSALEM A Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis in the southern West Bank on Friday, the military said, while in the nearby city of Hebron Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian involved in stone-throwing clashes, medics said.

The gunman opened fire on a family travelling near the Jewish settlement of Otneil, which is close to Hebron, Israel medics and media reported.

Israel's Channel 2 said a Palestinian vehicle overtook two Israeli cars on a main road and fired at the first, a people carrier, in which a man in his 40s and an 18-year-old youth, thought to be his son, were killed. One of three other passengers in the vehicle was lightly hurt.

"Two Israelis were killed and another wounded when shots were fired at their vehicle," a statement by the Israeli military said. The army said the gunman had managed to escape and that a search was underway.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences and said: "We will reach the despicable murderers and we will bring them to justice, as we have in the past."

But Islamist militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the attack as a "natural response to crimes conducted by the Israeli occupation".

There has been a wave of attacks by Palestinians since Oct. 1, with at least 14 Israelis killed in stabbings, shootings and other attacks, including Friday's shootings. At least 75 Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli forces, including 45 people who were carrying out or about to carry out attacks.

In Hebron, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during stone-throwing violence. This had erupted during a funeral for another Palestinian who had died of wounds overnight following clashes at a funeral on Thursday, Palestinian medics said.

In other violence on Friday near the West Bank city of Ramallah, 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israelis using live fire, Palestinian medics said.

In Gaza, medical officials said Israeli forces had shot and wounded four Palestinians east of the enclave after they threw stones near the fence with Israel.

The Hebron area suffered the bulk of recent incidents during a surge in violence across Israel, Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank since Oct. 1. The violence has been fuelled in part by a dispute over access to a site in Jerusalem holy to both Muslims and Jews.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)