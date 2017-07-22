FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Iran announces new missile production line - media
Iran announces new missile production line - media
Iran announces new missile production line - media
Iran announces new missile production line - media
Iran announces new missile production line - media
Iran announces new missile production line - media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2017 / 7:01 PM / in 12 hours

Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sweden, France and Egypt have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss ways to address the deadliest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, a Swedish diplomat said on Saturday.

"Sweden, France & Egypt request #UNSC to urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in #Jerusalem can be supported," Carl Skau, the country's ambassador to the Security Council, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.