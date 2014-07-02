WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Palestinian teenager whose body was found on the outskirts of Jerusalem and urged authorities to take steps to prevent tensions from escalating.

"The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous murder of Palestinian teenager Mohammed Hussein Abu Khudair," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at his regular briefing. "We call upon the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to take all necessary steps to prevent an atmosphere of revenge and retribution."

The death of the Palestinian raised suspicions he had been killed by Israelis avenging the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal)