A Palestinian woman holds a picture depicting Palestinian detainee Mohammed Allan during a protest in solidarity with Allan, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Amid, brother of hunger-striking Palestinian detainee Mohammed Allan, speaks on the phone as his mother, Maazouzeh, sits next to him at Barzilai hospital in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Judge Neal Hendel (R), vice president of the Supreme court, Judge Elyakim Rubinstein (C) and Judge Hanan Meltzer (L) are seen during a court session regarding the case of a hunger-striking Palestinian detainee, at the Supreme court in Jerusalem, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Bedouin demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in the southern town of Rahat, Israel, in support of Islamic Jihad activist Mohammed Allan, who is in the ninth week of a hunger strike against his detention without trial, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian lawyers light candles and have their hands chained over posters depicting Palestinian detainee Mohammed Allan during a protest in support of Allan in the West Bank city of Hebron August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

RAMALLAH, West Bank Palestinian detainee Mohammed Allan ended his 65-day hunger strike against his detention without trial on Wednesday after the Israeli Supreme Court suspended his arrest warrant, his lawyer said.

Allan has sustained brain damage as result of his hunger strike and is hospitalized in Israel in critical condition. The court said that in his current condition he poses no threat and therefore suspended his arrest warrant.

The 31-year-old Islamic Jihad activist's case was being monitored closely by opposing sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had looked likely to boil over into new violence if Allan were to have died as result of his strike.

"The story is over, administrative detention is cancelled and therefore there is no strike," Allan's lawyer, Jameel Khatib, told Reuters.

The Israeli government saw his hunger strike as a powerful challenge against "administrative detention", a practice that has drawn criticism from Palestinians and human rights groups but which Israel calls necessary for its national security.

It fears his release would only encourage some 370 other Palestinian detainees held without charge to refuse food.

The court said Allan was to stay at the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.

Before Wednesday's court session got under way, Allan's lawyers said that in return for an end to the strike, Israel had pledged not to renew his six-month detention period, meaning he would go free on Nov. 3.

The hospital said Allan's condition had deteriorated since he was brought out of sedation on Tuesday. His attorneys said he did not respond to the proposal.

In court, a government lawyer said Israel was prepared to free Allan immediately if a scan carried out while court was in session showed that he had suffered irreversible brain damage and subsequently no longer posed a security threat.

But the scan results were not conclusive. Barzilai hospital chief Chezy Levy told reporters it showed some brain damage and it was not yet clear whether it was "completely reversible". He said it was possible Allan would recover.

On Tuesday Allan instructed medical staff to halt intravenous treatment, but then agreed vitamins could be administered in the run-up to the court hearing.

Allan's case was originally seen as a possible test of Israel's new force-feeding law, which the country's medical association has condemned as a violation of ethics and international conventions. But doctors have said that option is no longer viable due to his grave condition.

Last week supporters of Allan clashed with Israeli right-wingers near the hospital. Israel has long been concerned that hunger strikes by Palestinians in its jails could end in deaths and trigger waves of protests in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Writing by Maayan Lubell and Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Angus MacSwan)