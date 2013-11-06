JERUSALEM Former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman will return to the cabinet after his acquittal in a corruption trial on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"I congratulate you on the unanimous acquittal and am happy about your return to the Israeli government so we can continue working together for the good of the people of Israel," Netanyahu told Lieberman, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

He did not say what role Lieberman would take in government, but Netanyahu has kept the foreign ministry portfolio open for him pending the verdict.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Crispian Balmer)