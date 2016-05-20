Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sits next to Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman after delivering a statement in Jerusalem November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

BRUSSELS The United States said on Friday it was looking forward to working with whoever succeeds Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, after he announced his resignation in protest at his portfolio being offered to far-rightist Avigdor Lieberman.

"We appreciate Mr. Yaalon's leadership and partnership as defence minister and we look forward to working with his successor," State Department spokesman John Kirby said. "Our bonds of friendship are unbreakable, and our commitment to the security of Israel remains absolute."

