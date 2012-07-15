Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
TEL AVIV A man sustained serious burns after he poured flammable liquid on himself and lit it, said police, at a protest on Saturday in Tel Aviv against the economic policies of Israel's conservative government.
"From what I understand, he claimed money had been taken from him. Obviously he did it for financial reasons, though further details are not yet clear," said police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld. He said the man was aged around 40.
The Tel Aviv demonstration marked the anniversary of the erection of a student-led squatter camp in Israel's economic hub which was followed by a string of wider public campaigns against the cost of living in the country.
Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with initiatives meant to ease the burden on Israel's middle class, such as cheaper housing and more extensively subsidised education, some protestors complain of government foot-dragging.
Rosenfeld said a few thousand people had turned out for Saturday's demonstration, compared to the hundreds of thousands who attended some of the biggest protests last year. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sophie Hares)
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
SEOUL North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons programme it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions.