JERUSALEM Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer, taking his final solo decision, went against the majority when he decided last month to lower short-term borrowing costs, minutes of the monetary discussions showed on Monday.

Fischer agreed with the minority view that Israel's economy -- and particularly exports -- would be harmed from a renewed global economic slowdown and opted to lower the benchmark lending rate to 3.0 percent from 3.25 percent on September 26. The cut, the first since March 2009, surprised financial markets.

"The main argument in favour of cutting the interest rate ... was based on the combination of risks from the global arena. The impact of these risks, if realised, were expected to be mainly on exports, so that lowering the interest rate would reduce the effect on GDP (gross domestic product) both via the (dollar-shekel) exchange rate and via domestic demand," the minutes said.

Israel's economy is forecast to grow around 5 percent in 2011 but 3.2 percent in 2012, mostly due to slower export growth to the United States and Europe -- Israel's two main trading partners.

In a non-binding vote, just two of the five central bank officials supported the move to lower the key rate. The three others sought to keep rates on hold for a fourth month in a row, citing fears that a rate cut could accelerate housing price increases.

Starting with the upcoming rates decision on October 24, rate decisions will be made in a six-member monetary policy council chaired by Fischer, who had long lobbied for an MPC to bring Israel's central bank in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve and those in Europe.

Helping Fischer's decision to lower rates was an improving inflation environment. Although the annual inflation rate stood at 3.4 percent in August, exceeding the government's 1-3 percent target, inflation expectations in the bond market in a year's time have dropped to about 2 percent, the minutes noted.

At the same time, some central bank officials pointed to risks arising from an intensification of the European debt crisis and concerns it would spread to the banking system. Israel's sovereign risk premium as measured by the five-year CDS spread widened to 218 basis points from 166.

The minutes also showed officials were worried about increased global market volatility and a drop in financial asset prices.

High housing prices remained a concern for the Bank of Israel. Although the increase in them over the prior 12 months has slowed to 12.3 percent, "it is still high," the minutes said, adding that rents were also rising at a quick pace.

But more supply and measures taken by the Bank of Israel and government to stem the gains would help moderate the rate of price increases, said the central bank, which raised the key rate to 3.25 percent from 0.5 percent from August 2009 to May 2011 largely to halt a rapid rise in real estate costs.

