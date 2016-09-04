JERUSALEM Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria on Sunday after errant mortar fire from fighting among factions in Syria struck the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

There were no casualties from the shellfire.

The area where the shells landed in the Israeli-controlled Golan is close to where fighting in the Syrian civil war is taking place and in retaliation, an aircraft targeted "canons of the Syrian regime," an Israeli military statement said.

Israel has responded similarly in the past when there has been an overspill of fire into the territory.

Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau, from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move that has not won international recognition.

