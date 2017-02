TEL AVIV The consequences of not having trade relations with Turkey would be costly for Israel, Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer said on Monday.

"Turkey will be a big market in this region, it will be a major exporter," Fischer told a conference on regional cooperation.

"The consequences of not having trading relations with Turkey will be expensive for us because it's the most important of the economies in the wider region, including the Gulf countries."

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by John Stonestreet)