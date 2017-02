U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at his news conference at the Pentagon in Washington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

JERUSALEM U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel plans to visit Israel next month to bolster the allies' cooperation in the Middle East, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said Hagel and his new Israeli counterpart, Moshe Yaalon, discussed the visit by phone on Tuesday. "I look forward to strengthening cooperation between the two defence establishments," the ministry quoted Hagel as saying.

