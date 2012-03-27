An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department on Tuesday said it would ask Congress to fund additional "Iron Dome" short-range missile shields for Israel, given their success in intercepting 80 percent of rockets launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza earlier this month.

The request comes against the backdrop of growing concern in Washington about a possible Israeli strike against Iran aimed at halting or slowing work on its nuclear program, as well as the worst flare-up of violence along Israel's southern border in months.

Washington underwrote the development cost of the Iron Dome rocket and mortar shield by Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.

The U.S. Congress approved $205 million (128.4 million pounds) in funding for the project in fiscal year 2011, which ended on September 30, and the Obama administration plans to ask for additional funding this year.

The system was developed by Rafael to counter rocket fire from Lebanon, which hit Israeli towns during the 2006 war with Hezbollah, and from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas, which the United States and Israel consider a terrorist group, took control in 2007.

The Obama administration has argued against military strikes on Iran for now, saying there is still time for diplomacy to curb its nuclear program, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.

At the same time, President Barack Obama is eager to show support for Israel's defense needs, particularly in an election year. Obama won nearly eight of every 10 Jewish votes in 2008 but a slip could jeopardize his 2012 re-election drive in states like Florida and Pennsylvania, where Jews are an important swing bloc.

TOP PRIORITY

Pentagon spokesman George Little said supporting Israel's security was a top priority of Obama and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

"During the rocket attacks earlier this month, the Iron Dome system played a critical role in Israel's security," Little said in a statement. "When nearly 300 rockets and mortars were fired at southern Israel, Iron Dome intercepted over 80 percent of the targets it engaged, saving many civilian lives."

He said Pentagon officials had been in talks with the government of Israel about U.S. support for procurement of additional Iron Dome systems, and Washington planned to request "an appropriate level of funding" for further acquisitions, depending on Israeli requirements and production capacity.

Little gave no details on how much money would be requested for the program.

Each truck-towed unit fires radar-guided missiles to blow up short-range rockets, notably of the Russian Katyusha type, as well as mortar bombs, in mid-air.

Industrial sources put the base price of each battery at about $50 million. Each interception costs at least $25,000.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who discussed military equipment needs with Obama during a visit to Washington in early March, has said 10 to 15 batteries would be needed to provide full cover.

Israel has also asked the United States for advanced "bunker-buster" bombs and refuelling planes that could improve its ability to attack Iran's underground nuclear sites, an Israeli official said on Thursday.

The U.S. Army was reported last year to be interested in buying the Iron Dome system to protect bases overseas. India and Singapore have also expressed interest as potential buyers.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)