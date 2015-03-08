JERUSALEM Israel's top intelligence officer will visit the United States this week, sources with knowledge of the itinerary said; a sign that security cooperation continues despite disputes between the countries' leaders over strategy over Iran.

Major-General Herzi Halevy, commander of Israeli military intelligence, is scheduled to meet U.S. defence officials and attend a pro-Israel fundraising event, the sources said. It is his first U.S. trip since being appointed in September.

Bilateral ties have been strained by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in the U.S. Congress last week against President Barack Obama's negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme. However, Obama has emphasised his administration's continuing defence assistance to the Israelis.

One source described Halevy's trip as routine and an opportunity for the general to familiarise himself with Washington's counterpart agencies.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by David Goodman)