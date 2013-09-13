U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry presents the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged quick congressional action authorizing the... REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

GENEVA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Jerusalem on Sunday to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Middle East Peace talks as well as Syria, the State Department announced on Friday.

"The purpose of the visit it to have an in-depth discussion with the Prime Minister on the final status negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "They will also focus on developments in Syria."

Kerry met in London on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He currently is in Geneva, holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Syria's chemical weapons program.

(Reporting By Warren Strobel)