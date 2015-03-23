WASHINGTON The United States cannot ignore Benjamin Netanyahu's comments disavowing a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and looks to the next Israeli government to show its commitment to what Washington sees as the best hope for peace in the region, White House chief of staff Denis McDonough said on Monday.

McDonough made clear that the White House remained rattled by Netanyahu's election eve comment last week that there would be no Palestinian state created on his watch.

"The United States has expended tremendous energy to this goal," McDonough said in a speech to the liberal Jewish-American group J Street. "That's why the prime minister's comments ... were so very troubling."

"We cannot simply pretend that these comments were never made," McDonough added. Netanyahu won Israel's March 17 election and is working to form the next coalition government.

McDonough, one of President Barack Obama's top advisers, reaffirmed long-standing U.S. policy against Jewish settlement construction on lands claimed by Palestinians, a major sticking point in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

"We will continue to oppose settlement activities since it undermines the prospects of that peace," he said.

The White House chief of staff's comments drew cheers of approval from the audience at J Street.

The group, a proponent of two states side by side, opposed Netanyahu in the election campaign and sharply criticized both his reversal on Palestinian statehood and remarks in which he accused left-wingers from abroad of working to turn out minority Arab Israeli voters to unseat him.

Netanyahu apologised to Arab Israelis on Monday for those comments.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)