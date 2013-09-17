Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on September 30, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, for talks expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme.
Netanyahu, confirming he would see Obama but giving no exact date, said the talks would take place before he attended the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"I intend to focus on the question of stopping Iran's nuclear programme - an actual halt to the nuclear programme. And until this is achieved, the pressure on Iran should be intensified and not eased," Netanyahu told his cabinet.
Western powers suspect Iran of harbouring ambitions to build an atomic bomb, but Iran says its nuclear programme is intended purely for peaceful purposes.
Israel is also in the midst of U.S.-sponsored peace talks with the Palestinians that the Obama administration hopes will yield an accord within months. Both countries are concerned by fighting in Syria, on Israel's borders, and the use of chemical weapons there.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu and Obama would meet on Sept 30 in Washington and that the prime minister would probably address the U.N. assembly the next day.
The two leaders last met in March, when Obama visited Israel.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Ralph Boulton)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.