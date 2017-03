WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that it was difficult to envision how a Palestinian state could be formed following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's negative comments during his recent re-election campaign.

Netanyahu has sought to walk back comments made before the election campaign that a Palestinian state would not be established on his watch. Obama told a news conference that even after that "corrective," the prospects of a two-state deal appeared dim.

