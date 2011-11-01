COPENHAGEN Danish outsourcing group ISS has nothing on the agenda concerning its ownership after British security firm G4S Pls abandoned a plan to acquire ISS, the Danish company's chairman said on Tuesday.

"There is only one thing on the agenda now...That is that we will all put on our work clothes and focus on the company's operations," ISS chairman Ole Andersen told Reuters.

G4S chose to walk away from the planned 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of ISS after its investors opposed the deal.

ISS, owned by Swedish private equity investor EQT and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners since 2005, had ditched a planned $2.8 billion (1.7 billion pound) initial public offering (IPO) of stock in March due to market turmoil.

Andersen said the IPO market was still not attractive, though he did not expect ISS' current owners to stay forever.

