ROME Italy's services sector shrank in March after growing at its fastest rate in three years the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday, as the euro zone's third-biggest economy struggles to emerge from a prolonged recession.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index for the services sector, covering companies from bars to banks, fell more than expected to 49.5 from February's 52.9, which was a 35-month high and the first expansion in four months.

The result was lower than all the forecasts in a Reuters survey of analysts that pointed to a modest decline to 52.0. The index's fall back below 50 in March indicates a contraction in overall services activity.

The sub-index for new business declined in March to 51.0 from 54.4 in February, but the index measuring business expectations for the next 12 months gained.

Italy exited its longest recession in the post-war period in the fourth quarter of 2013, eking out growth of 0.1 percent after more than two years of contraction. Italian unemployment has climbed to 13 percent, its highest in at least 37 years.

Though the services PMI has been slow to return to positive territory, Markit's sister survey for the manufacturing sector showed growth for an ninth straight month in March.

