ROME Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has told a party member to resign as mayor of a district of Naples after a police investigation indicated that local mafia had supported her election.

The affair is an embarrassment to the country's second-biggest party, which has built its success on a squeaky clean image that set it apart from the repeated corruption scandals which have tarnished the traditional parties.

Rosa Capuozzo, the mayor of Quarto, a suburb of Naples, is not under criminal investigation and has said she did nothing wrong. She said, however, that she was "considering" the call from the 5-Star leadership to step down as mayor.

Although Quarto has just 40,000 inhabitants, the controversy could have national implications ahead of mayoral elections this spring in Italy's largest cities including Rome, Milan and Naples.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) has accused 5-Star of hypocrisy in its attacks on malfeasance in other parties, hoping to stop a 5-Star rise in the polls which has brought it to within a couple of points of the PD.

The furore has built up since late December, when wiretaps from an anti-mafia investigation suggested a 5-Star councillor in Quarto was linked to Naples' notorious mafia, known as the Camorra, and had been elected thanks to votes by mob members.

5-Star had already expelled the councillor, but the investigation also suggested he may have tried to blackmail Capuozzo into giving businessmen associated with the Camorra a contract to manage a local sports stadium.

Capuozzo resisted the pressure and she is the injured party in the police investigation into the councillor. However, with the affair drawing growing media attention over the weekend, the party decided on Sunday to withdraw its support for Capuozzo.

"We firmly ask Rosa Capuozzo to resign so new elections can be held in Quarto," said a post on the blog of 5-Star's founder, comedian Beppe Grillo. It said this would prove any attempt to infiltrate the party was doomed to failure.

With Capuozzo still not having resigned, police on Monday searched her home and her office as part of the investigation into the councillor for alleged blackmail.

The saga in Quarto is just a taste of the kind of challenges 5-Star may face if it continues to gain support. It is particularly strong in the south of Italy, where organised crime traditionally tries to curry support among local politicians.

Before 5-Star won power in Quarto last year, the previous local, centre-right administration was dissolved on the recommendation of magistrates because of alleged mafia links.

